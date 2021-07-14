Nick Cutsumpas was a typical recent college graduate, casting around for what he wanted to do with his life, when he planted a tomato at age 22 and everything changed.

“From the moment I put the first tomato plant in the ground, I was just obsessed,” said Cutsumpas, who is now 29 and a full-time “plantpreneur.”

But that passion for plants took time to grow into a career. For a few years, Cutsumpas went the corporate route in New York City, working in sales and partnerships for several big-name tech and content companies. But surrounded by cubicles and concrete, he felt like he was going into “green withdrawal.”

“So I did what any normal person would do,” Cutsumpas said, tongue-in-cheek. “I bought 95 houseplants — and haven’t looked back since.”