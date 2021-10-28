Can you guess this celebrity?
In journalism, sometimes the most groundbreaking coverage is only possible because of confidential sources — tipsters whose identities are kept hidden in order to bring the truth to light.
In the spirit of hidden identities, we want you to guess a celebrity based on the digital files that they keep stored in their Dropbox. For this celeb, that means reminders of what makes life meaningful, like their relationships, career inspirations and the causes that motivate them to take a stand every day.
Can you figure out who it is? Click to browse the files below and make your guess. But first, here’s a hint: this multi-talented powerhouse keeps a lot of balls in the air, using Dropbox to keep their goals in sight and most precious moments stored.
At the start of the pandemic, I became obsessed with baking bread. I encourage my dough to “Be like women and rise.” Recently, I learned that the marching protest for women's voting and labor rights in the early 20th century was this: “We want bread and roses, too. Give us bread and roses, too.” This marching protest remains true today, as we continue our fight for equal pay and equal rights. We can and should demand bread and roses, and we can also make our own.”
If we want to take leadership of our lives, careers, families, and future, these are the 8 New Rules we need to live by. I share these rules in a book I wrote, based on the speech I gave to the graduating class of 2018 at Barnard College. I wrote this book to honor the leaders that came before me—and because there’s never been a more important time than now to teach our kids what real leadership looks like, I adapted that original version for a young reader’s edition to encourage our next generation of leaders.”
My dogs are important to me—they’re always happy to see me and love me unconditionally. One has very good boundaries and the other is happiness personified. I love taking photos of them and saving my favorites to look at when I’m away from home and miss them—like this one!
It's been almost five years since I took this walk with my wife.
This was our wedding day. Looking back at this photo and thinking about every day since amazes me—my wife, our blended family, real love.”
One of my favorite things to do is talk—to converse with and learn about others, to connect with them, and to share stories about ourselves and what matters to us most. Each week on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast, I have the pleasure of conversing with two of the most brilliant and important people in my life.
In this episode of We Can Do Hard Things, I talked about something incredibly personal and hard. I was surprised by how much I ended up sharing, and how healing it was for me. I never knew how much I needed to talk through my inner conflict and my scars from being taught that who I am is wrong, or that I don’t belong. My hope for this episode was that it was as healing for our Pod Squad as it was for me.
I played soccer throughout my youth—beginning at the age of five—then went on to play for a university in Florida before joining professional women’s soccer. Throughout my career, I have had the honor of meeting and playing alongside some of my life’s heroes. After retirement, I made a streaming TV show for you to dive into the history, the history makers, and never-told magic of the beautiful game. Soccer is the great global unifier—the game the world loves most—because soccer is love.”
Soccer world champion. Two-time gold medalist. With an impressive 15-year career, Abby Wambach is undeniably one of the most successful soccer players in the world.
Now a speaker and women’s leadership activist, she is also the author of the inspirational book WOLFPACK. Wambach is married to author Glennon Doyle — whose podcast she appears on regularly. During the pandemic, the couple, who also own two rescue dogs, went viral with their hilarious Instagram posts depicting their quarantine-fueled domestic squabbles.
Soccer world champion. Two-time gold medalist. With an impressive 15-year career, Abby Wambach is undeniably one of the most successful soccer players in the world.
Now a speaker and women’s leadership activist, she is also the author of the inspirational book WOLFPACK. Wambach is married to author Glennon Doyle — whose podcast she appears on regularly. During the pandemic, the couple, who also own two rescue dogs, went viral with their hilarious Instagram posts depicting their quarantine-fueled domestic squabbles.