celebrity undercover: Can you guess the star’s identity?
For this article, Dropbox and WP Creative Group have partnered with a celebrity who’s chosen their most meaningful memories to share with us.
In journalism, sometimes the most groundbreaking coverage is only possible because of confidential sources — tipsters whose identities are kept hidden in order to bring the truth to light.
In the spirit of hidden identities, we want you to guess who our celebrity partner is based on the collection of memories they’ve shared with us. This celeb chose to share reminders of what makes life meaningful, like family mementos, creative inspirations and favorite humorous moments.
Can you figure out who it is? Click to browse what they’ve chosen to share below and make your guess. But first, here’s a hint: This busy star's schedule is no joke. From the writer’s desk to the office to family events, they use Dropbox to keep their files organized and their personal moments stored.
This was the most beautiful late summer sunset in Malibu. I love that moment when the sun turns red and tiny and disappears into the horizon. Should I be a professional photographer?”
This is a favorite of my daughter’s art projects. I love that my daughter chose to create a Great White shark attack. Where does she get her inspiration?“
This is a bunch of index cards of discarded essays from my second book. My book was getting too long and sprawling and I needed to cut some essays, which is so painful. Maybe I will save them for another book down the line!
This insane video is from when I was on the set of a movie I shot in New Zealand five years ago. Every day, I just took videos and photos because I couldn’t believe its natural beauty. Sometimes I look at it to remind myself to travel more!
I love Indian food, but I am the laziest cook. This is a healthy eggplant curry recipe that's a mix of my aunt's eggplant recipe and one I made up for my slow cooker. It's probably not going to win any awards, but it's tasty and guests seem to like it.
This is an audio clip from my essay “What I do all day” talking about my work schedule, which is alternatively extremely busy and tedious. I used to think being a producer was all glamour all the time. It’s not!
After first soaring to fame on network TV, actor, producer and screenwriter Mindy Kaling hasn’t stopped taking the industry by storm.
Kaling first found her comedic footing doing improv at her Ivy League college before breaking into the entertainment industry. She created and starred as the title character Mindy Lahiri in her own network TV show, and as an award-winning writer and director, has gone on to create multiple hit streaming series on different platforms.
Also a successful author, Kaling’s two memoirs reached best seller lists. She is a proud mother of two.
