An increasing number of Americans work for themselves. In fact, amid the covid-19 pandemic, one third of Americans work as freelancers. Switching from full-time employment to a freelance career can feel like entering a whole new world – but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

In fact, with a little friendly guidance, aspiring freelancers can get their financial bearings pretty quickly. In the interactive video below, we’ll learn more about creating an emergency fund, planning a monthly budget, charging clients and managing taxes.

Scroll down to follow Henry as he journeys through the process of becoming a freelance photographer. Along the way, he’ll get help from his friend Frances, a self-employed illustrator, as well as his knowledgeable financial advisor. With their guidance, Henry makes a plan for everything from savings to monthly expenses to taxes.