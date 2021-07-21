The Washington Post

Fine-tune Your Finances

Episode 2: Shifting from Full-Time to Freelance
read video description play interactive video

An increasing number of Americans work for themselves. In fact, amid the covid-19 pandemic, one third of Americans work as freelancers. Switching from full-time employment to a freelance career can feel like entering a whole new world – but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

In fact, with a little friendly guidance, aspiring freelancers can get their financial bearings pretty quickly. In the interactive video below, we’ll learn more about creating an emergency fund, planning a monthly budget, charging clients and managing taxes.

Scroll down to follow Henry as he journeys through the process of becoming a freelance photographer. Along the way, he’ll get help from his friend Frances, a self-employed illustrator, as well as his knowledgeable financial advisor. With their guidance, Henry makes a plan for everything from savings to monthly expenses to taxes.

This is an INTERACTIVE video experience.
Make selections to progress.

play interactive video

Related content from geico

Fine-tune your finances
EP 1: Buying your first home
Fine-tune your finances
EP 1: Buying your first home

GEICO® could help save you time and money during all of life’s big moments.

Learn more
Sources:
1. Emergency Fund: What It Is and Why It Matters
2. Best Practice Budgeting Tips for Freelancers
3. Flat Rate vs Hourly Rate: What Should You Choose?
4. How to Budget for Taxes as a Freelancer
5. Freelance Tax Guide: Calculate, File, and Pay
6. Jobs in the Pandemic: More Are Freelance And May Stay That Way Forever
7. One-Third of Americans are Working for Themselves
washingtonpost.com © 1996-2020 The Washington Post
Choice 1
Choice 2
Choice 3
Please turn your device horizontally
for a better viewing experience.
Question 1
How much savings does Henry have?
No savings

That’s okay, but he should focus on building an emergency fund during these first months by automating a certain percentage of his earnings towards a savings account.1

view sources
1-3 month's expenses

That’s a great start towards an emergency fund! Ideally Henry has enough savings to cover 4-6 months of expenses, so he’s almost there.1

view sources
4+ month's expenses

Great! That means he should be able to cover an emergency expense without going into debt. Henry can invest his first earnings into equipment, advertising, or he can continue saving!1

view sources
Sources:
1. Emergency Fund: What It Is and Why It Matters
2. Best Practice Budgeting Tips for Freelancers
3. Flat Rate vs Hourly Rate: What Should You Choose?
4. How to Budget for Taxes as a Freelancer
5. Freelance Tax Guide: Calculate, File, and Pay
6. Jobs in the Pandemic: More Are Freelance And May Stay That Way Forever
7. One-Third of Americans are Working for Themselves
Question 2
How will Henry charge for his photography?
Per project

Project pricing makes invoicing simple. Henry should think carefully about the amount of work required, though, so he doesn’t have to spend more time on the project than expected.3

view sources
Per day

Charging per day is a common and simple method. Henry should consider his day rate carefully, so he can earn enough to cover days when he’s not on a photo shoot.3

view sources
Per hour

Charging per hour works well for longer projects that are prone to change. Henry should consider using a time-tracking software so he can easily keep tabs on his hours worked.3

view sources
Sources:
1. Emergency Fund: What It Is and Why It Matters
2. Best Practice Budgeting Tips for Freelancers
3. Flat Rate vs Hourly Rate: What Should You Choose?
4. How to Budget for Taxes as a Freelancer
5. Freelance Tax Guide: Calculate, File, and Pay
6. Jobs in the Pandemic: More Are Freelance And May Stay That Way Forever
7. One-Third of Americans are Working for Themselves
Question 3
Will Henry use an accountant?
Yes

Great - but Henry will still need to keep track of all expenses, and learn how to classify them. He’ll also need to provide accurate records for all money earned, any charitable contributions, and more.5

view sources
No

That’s fine, but Henry should regularly set aside time to update his records on expenses, earnings, charitable contributions, and more. He should also learn the due dates for quarterly taxes, and the process for paying them.5

view sources
Sources:
1. Emergency Fund: What It Is and Why It Matters
2. Best Practice Budgeting Tips for Freelancers
3. Flat Rate vs Hourly Rate: What Should You Choose?
4. How to Budget for Taxes as a Freelancer
5. Freelance Tax Guide: Calculate, File, and Pay
6. Jobs in the Pandemic: More Are Freelance And May Stay That Way Forever
7. One-Third of Americans are Working for Themselves