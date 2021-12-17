Breaking boundaries

For the longest time, Jeff Jenkins believed weight loss was a prerequisite for fully engaging with the world. Society told him many life experiences, from theme-park rides to scuba diving, were off-limits for a guy like him.

Fast-forward to today, and Jeff is telling plus-size people a different story: “Live life now.” Not after you’ve lost 15, 50 or 150 pounds. His own “eureka” moment popped upon reading the book “The Body is Not an Apology.” Newly alive to body positivity and self-love, he started a travel blog, Chubby Diaries. Three years later, his TikTok alone has more than 70,000 followers.

Little wonder Jeff inspires people: His positive energy is so palpable, it bursts through Instagram’s fourth wall. More, he’s motivating others to push the boundaries of what’s possible. “When I saw how much Chubby Diaries was resonating, it inspired me to break stereotypes and change the narrative,” says Jeff, whose fun-loving personality belies a serious, heart-on-his-sleeve side.

That’s meant throwing himself into adventure travel: from summiting Guatemala’s Pacaya volcano, to cage diving with sharks in South Africa. “I’ve never had as many people DM me as when I first posted about scuba diving,” Jeff says. “People were like, ‘There are wetsuits that fit me?’”