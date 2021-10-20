the Regeneration of travel

When Charlotte Simpson’s husband passed away in 2008, she found herself at a loose end. Travel had defined their 31-year marriage, during which they’d visited all 50 states: basking on Hawaiian beaches and feasting on Maryland blue crab. But once her grief tapered, Charlotte, a retired guidance counselor, realized: This may be the end of one journey, but it’s the start of another.

“Traveling alone has forced me to grow a lot,” says Charlotte, whose gentle, lilting voice radiates a natural warmth. “I try to start conversations. I try so many things now whereas, in the past, I would’ve just sat and watched.”

This new approach, Charlotte says, has taught her that to know a place, you’ve got to know the people. When describing cities she’s visited, she sounds like she’s talking about a person. Her favorite place? Salt Lake City. “So kind. It makes my heart do a little leap.”

Charlotte on solo travel cc

Encouraged by her daughter, Charlotte started posting her solo adventures on Instagram in 2014. Seven years and seven continents later, her handle, @TravelingBlackWidow, has almost 19,000 followers. Charlotte’s knack for connecting with people transcends the “IRL.” She’s exchanged gifts with Instagram friends from Liberia to Austin, Texas: relationships forged entirely over DMs.

Returning to travel post-pandemic, Charlotte is excited to explore more “second, third and fourth” U.S. cities: urban destinations that rarely make it onto bucket lists. She’s not alone. The burgeoning trend of “regenerative travel”—planning trips that benefit the traveler and the destination—takes pressure off tourist hotspots and directs spending where it matters most. “My focus tends to be what I’m going to get out of a trip,” Charlotte admits. “I’d never thought about travel in terms of giving.”

Though few might consider Buffalo as a regenerative travel destination, for Charlotte, it’s a perfect fit. New York state’s second city, once a textbook example of Rust Belt decline, is enjoying its own new lease on life. “I grew up in a Rust Belt town myself,” Charlotte says. “Rockford, Illinois. Everybody worked in the factories and when they shut down, it was just terrible.”

Her curiosity is piqued by a place freshly transformed from post-industrial slump to bastion of creative cool. She wants to know how Buffalonians have rescued their city, and hopes her trip might bring more tourism dollars to Western New York.

FROM TOP: CHARLOTTE WITH HER LATE HUSBAND; CAMEL-RIDING IN MOROCCO; A TRIP TO BERLIN