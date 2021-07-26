Finding Innovation Through Failure

Technology products are only effective if they work—not occasionally, but all the time, and in any possible scenario. This is particularly true for next-generation vehicles. The vehicles are characterized by a series of digital safety features, including automatic emergency breaking, blind spot warning, pedestrian detection, electronic stability control, lane departure avoidance and more. Known collectively as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the innovations are meant to mitigate the potential of human error in driving, and thus reduce accidents. For technologies that function to literally save lives, categorical efficacy is imperative.

So before next-generation vehicles make it on the road, the technologies they’re equipped with go through rigorous testing. Dr. Furea Shirai is one of the people responsible for designing and executing those tests. Shirai works at NI, a technology company that develops automated test and measurement systems and virtual instrumentation software for a range of industries, from transportation to wireless infrastructure to aerospace. As a senior program manager in the company’s ADAS sector, Shirai partners with car manufactures to ensure automated safety features will keep people protected. She and her team help these firms test everything from software interoperability to whether a radar can recognize the difference between a human and a plastic bag. “We want to make sure that the systems respond the way they’re supposed to,” she said.