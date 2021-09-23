The small satellite revolution

In 2015, engineers and innovators at Virgin Galactic—Richard Branson’s space tourism venture—dedicated themselves to an ambitious new project: developing a low-cost commercial launch service for small satellites. The key advancement was that the rocket carrying the payload wouldn’t blast off from a vertical launchpad on the ground, as most others typically do. Virgin’s rocket would deploy midair from a modified Boeing 747. This novel method ultimately would translate into more flexibility, allowing the launch to happen from anywhere that can accommodate a large passenger plane.

The disruptive idea eventually grew into its own business. Virgin Orbit spun off from Virgin Galactic as its own entity in 2017, and this year took a giant leap toward becoming a full-fledged commercial launch service. In January, Virgin Orbit partnered with the U.S. government on a successful test flight. Then in June, the company’s 70-foot LauncherOne rocket completed its first operational mission, blasting into space from the wing of a Boeing 747 and deploying satellites from three different countries into orbit.