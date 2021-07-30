Every day, roughly 65,000 cars run through Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. That is significant traffic density for a city with a population of less than 45,000 people, and has the potential to heighten the risk of accidents and congestion. To address this challenge, Peachtree Corners has taken a progressive approach, introducing a range of tech-driven transportation solutions.

In recent years, the city has deployed a self-driving shuttle, electric scooters that drive to you when summoned and, perhaps most notably, “Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything” technology. C-V2X, as it’s known, allows vehicles to communicate directly with other vehicles and road infrastructure. This groundbreaking feature, which is being rolled out with the support of Qualcomm Technologies—a leader in wireless technology—and others, can improve the safety of vehicles and other road users today and offers a foundation for autonomous and semi-autonomous transportation solutions that can be invaluable in making driving safer and more efficient.

These deployment examples are not simply the result of forward-thinking local leaders; they’re made possible by investments in 5G, the next-generation wireless technology. “5G provides the reliability and low latency that makes advanced C-V2X possible,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director and global head of smart cities at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “It’s one of the best and earliest use cases for 5G in smart cities, and it’s an example that communities can replicate and we expect to see in the future.”