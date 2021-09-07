How 5G can help make the digital divide a thing of the past

Unequal access to the internet has contributed to disparities in educational and health outcomes. Next-generation wireless may be the key to closing the gap.
Unequal access to the internet has
contributed to disparities in educational and
health outcomes. Next-generation wireless
may be the key to closing the gap.
When the pandemic struck in 2020, schools all around the country faced a thorny question: How do you effectively teach children when they can’t all be in the same space? Hopkins Elementary School in the rural town of Somerset, Kentucky, was more prepared to answer than most. Since 2018, the school had equipped some of its students with connected tablets, which supported more interactive instruction at school, as well as extended learning opportunities at home. Access to devices with broadband is vital to boosting educational outcomes for young people. This was particularly true throughout much of the covid-19 crisis, when engagement with teachers and educational activities by necessity required an internet connection. With tablets already in Hopkins students’ hands, educators were able quickly to transition to an engaging and inclusive form of distance learning.
When the pandemic struck in 2020, schools all around the country faced a thorny question: How do you effectively teach children when they can’t all be in the same space? Hopkins Elementary School in the rural town of Somerset, Kentucky, was more prepared to answer than most. Since 2018, the school had equipped some of its pupils with connected tablets. With devices already in Hopkins students’ hands, educators were able quickly to transition to an engaging and inclusive form of distance learning.
Hopkins is among several schools across three rural Kentucky districts that are part of the Qualcomm Wireless Reach program. The initiative aims to bring advanced technologies to underserved communities around the world, with the goal of supporting not just education, but also health care, entrepreneurship and more. “In the U.S. and around the world, we’re looking at how this technology we’re building can change people’s lives,” said Angela Baker, Qualcomm Incorporated’s head of corporate responsibility and sustainability, who oversees the Wireless Reach program.
...we’re looking at how this technology we’re building can change people's lives, and we're working with local communities to help them address challenges they're facing by giving them the tech they need.”...we’re looking at how this technology we’re building can change people’s lives.”
Hopkins is among several schools across three rural Kentucky districts that are part of the Qualcomm Wireless Reach program. The initiative aims to bring advanced technologies to underserved communities around the world, with the goal of supporting not just education, but also health care, entrepreneurship and more. “In the U.S. and around the world, we’re looking at how this technology we’re building can change people’s lives, and we’re working with local communities to help them address challenges they’re facing by giving them the tech they need,” said Angela Baker, Qualcomm Incorporated’s head of corporate responsibility and sustainability, who oversees the Wireless Reach program.
Underlying this mission is the reality that the internet is not a universal resource. In the U.S. alone, tens of millions of people do not have access to broadband. The consequences of this digital divide are significant, particularly when it comes to education and health care. Initiatives like Wireless Reach have gone a long way to bridging this enduring gap, ensuring that traditionally disconnected communities can tap into resources like internet-based learning initiatives and online medical treatment opportunities. Now, this effort is getting a boost, as Qualcomm and other technology leaders invest in expanding 5G infrastructure. The next generation of wireless innovation, 5G is built to be faster and more reliable than its predecessors. It also may be the key to finally delivering broadband access to all Americans.
“We do believe that 5G will be able to reach those communities that didn’t have connectivity before,” said Baker.
Underlying this mission is the reality that the internet is not a universal resource. In the U.S. alone, tens of millions of people do not have access to broadband. The consequences of this digital divide are significant, particularly when it comes to education and health care. In a 2019 survey of educators, for example, 85 percent of teachers said they favored increased use of digital learning tools. That raises the prospect of worrying disparities in outcomes based simply on who can get online. In the health care sector, at-home connectivity is similarly critical; providers now can rely on the internet to make care more efficient and effective, deploying tools like remote monitoring devices and telehealth platforms.
Initiatives like Wireless Reach have gone a long way to bridging the enduring gap, ensuring that traditionally disconnected communities can tap into digital resources. Now, this effort is getting a boost, as Qualcomm and other technology leaders invest in expanding 5G infrastructure. The next generation of wireless innovation, 5G is built to be faster and more reliable than its predecessors. It also may be the key to finally delivering broadband access to all Americans.
Head of corporate responsibility and sustainability at Qualcomm Incorporated
Angela Baker explains how 5G can help bridge the digital divide
The digital divide in the U.S. is partly a problem of geography. Gaps in network infrastructure leave people in certain underpopulated areas disconnected; in fact, roughly 35 percent of rural families don't have high-speed internet. Yet economic challenges also are a contributing factor. More than 40 percent of adults with annual household incomes below $30,000 lack home broadband and a traditional computer. The issue has been exacerbated during the pandemic, as 34 percent of adults in that income bracket who use home broadband have had trouble paying for the service.
Mobile broadband, and 5G in particular, has the potential to fill gaps where fiber-optic cable infrastructure is lacking, notes Jonathan Adelstein, president of the Wireless Infrastructure Association. He argues that advances in wireless—allowing individuals to access high-speed, reliable internet on mobile devices—will lead to more ubiquitous connectivity. “5G can reach people in ways that nothing else can,” he said. “It can also be a perfect substitute for fiber-optic cable.”
35% OF
RURAL FAMILIES
35 percent of rural families
don't have high-speed internet
2+ YEARS BEHIND
8th graders without a
computing device or internet
access are more than two years
behind their peers
35% OF
RURAL FAMILIES
35 percent of rural families
don't have high-speed internet
2+ YEARS BEHIND
8th graders without a
computing device or internet
access are more than two years
behind their peers
Whatever the cause, families without broadband face profound costs. Education is one area where this issue is apparent. The internet is increasingly important for assignments, both in the classroom and at home. Throughout the pandemic, students across the country relied on broadband because of remote learning. Yet this movement toward internet-based education had already accelerated prior to the crisis. In a 2019 survey, 85 percent of teachers said they favored increased use of digital learning tools. That raises the prospect of worrying disparities in outcomes based simply on who can get online. One study found that 8th graders without a computing device or internet access are, on average, more than two years behind their peers in math and reading.
Health care is another sector where at-home connectivity is critical. Providers now can rely on the internet to make care more efficient and effective, deploying tools like remote monitoring devices that can track patient health information in real-time and telehealth platforms that allow patients to connect with their doctors from anywhere. Unequal access to these resources can contribute to disparities in health outcomes.
Qualcomm Technologies is a leader in designing 5G solutions that can meet these goals. Beside working with the industry to build out network infrastructure, the company is also extending the signal range, among other enhancements to 5G.
These efforts also have gotten a boost from lawmakers in Washington D.C., who have proposed tens of billions of dollars to expand internet access as part of an infrastructure bill. “Beyond any one company’s efforts, the U.S. government has been advancing policy initiatives to initiate and sustain this type of social change,” said John Kuzin, vice president of spectrum policy and regulatory counsel at Qualcomm Incorporated.
5G can reach people
in ways that nothing
else can.”
5G, however, can help address these inequalities. Mobile broadband, and 5G in particular, has the potential to fill gaps where fiber-optic cable infrastructure is lacking, notes Jonathan Adelstein, president of the Wireless Infrastructure Association. “Mobile broadband with 5G offers the same level of services as cable internet, but has the advantage of being mobile, so you can take it on the road,” he said.
Adelstein argues that advances in wireless—allowing individuals to access high-speed, reliable internet on mobile devices—will lead to more ubiquitous connectivity. “5G can reach people in ways that nothing else can,” he said. “It can also be a perfect substitute for fiber-optic cable.”
Qualcomm Technologies is a leader in designing 5G solutions that can meet these goals. Beside working with the industry to build out network infrastructure, the company is also extending the signal range, among other enhancements to 5G—keys to delivering 5G to all communities. In May, Qualcomm Technologies and its collaborators announced they had sent 5G radio bands a full seven kilometers.
These efforts also have gotten a boost from lawmakers in Washington D.C., who have proposed tens of billions of dollars to expand internet access as part of an infrastructure bill. “Beyond any one company’s efforts, the U.S. government has been advancing policy initiatives to initiate and sustain this type of social change, particularly since the onset of covid-19 heightened the need for action. The digital divide is a wide-ranging, 50-state, urban-suburban-rural problem, which requires massive, targeted federal investment. It is heartening to see an infrastructure bill come forward that targets specific federal initiatives with significant funding, on top of prior initiatives,” said John Kuzin, vice president of spectrum policy and regulatory counsel at Qualcomm Incorporated.
Angela Baker discusses the impact of 5G on education and health care
Beside helping people gain access, 5G also will fundamentally expand the utility of internet-based services. “I think there'll be some amazing applications, many that we don't even know yet, but I think they will revolutionize both the health care and the education industries,” said Baker.
In education, she cited virtual-reality learning opportunities. (The low latency of 5G will make immersive headset-based experiences much more seamless and compelling.) She also imagined real-time translation applications, letting students from different countries communicate and learn from one another without a language barrier.
Beside helping people gain access, 5G also will fundamentally expand the utility of internet-based services. “I think there'll be some amazing applications, many that we don't even know yet, but I think they will revolutionize both the health care and the education industries,” said Baker. She cited technologies like virtual-reality learning opportunities and advancements in remote diagnosis.
5G could turn on
ambulance into a mobile
emergency room with
doctors having access to
a 3D view of a patient
in crisis.”I think there'll be some amazing applications, many that we don't even know yet, but I think they will revolutionize both the health care and the education industries.”
To be sure, 5G has the potential to transform education and health care. And industry leaders like Qualcomm are working diligently to guarantee this connected future is available to everyone.
For health care, Baker noted that next-generation wireless could enable advancements like remote diagnosis, as well as instantaneous and efficient communication between emergency workers and hospitals. Her vision was echoed by Adelstein. “5G could turn an ambulance into a mobile emergency room with doctors having access to a 3D view of a patient in crisis,” he said.
To be sure, 5G has the potential to transform education and health care. And industry leaders like Qualcomm are working diligently to guarantee this connected future is available to everyone.
“If we’re going to deliver on the promise of 5G,” said Baker, “people have to have access to it.”
To be sure, 5G has the potential to transform education and health care. And industry leaders like Qualcomm are working diligently to guarantee this connected future is available to everyone.
“If we’re going to deliver on the promise of 5G,” added Baker, “people have to have access to it.”
Explore more of our 5G Master
Class Series from
-
lesson one
5G 101: An intro to revolutionary wireless connectivity
-
lesson two
Exploring the human benefits
-
lesson three
An Economic Opportunity
-
lesson four
Inside the smart factory revolution
-
lesson five
5G is helping make urban centers more livable