The Washington Post and AT&T have teamed up to explore the future of news, bringing 5G technologies to the Washington Post’s newsroom. Together, they developed The Storytelling Lab, an award-winning news team that focuses on integrating 5G and other emerging technology to develop innovative storytelling.
The Post is also using AT&T’s Global Video Services to cover live events—including coverage of the 2020 presidential election, multiple space launches, the funeral of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and more.
The Washington Post headquarters will soon be supported by AT&T’s Multi-Access Edge Computing and Distributed Antenna System, further empowering innovative storytelling with LTE/5G networks.