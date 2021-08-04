The Washington Post and AT&T have teamed up to explore the future of news, bringing 5G technologies to the Washington Post’s newsroom. Together, they developed The Storytelling Lab, an award-winning news team that focuses on integrating 5G and other emerging technology to develop innovative storytelling.

The Post is also using AT&T’s Global Video Services to cover live events—including coverage of the 2020 presidential election, multiple space launches, the funeral of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and more.

