The Washington Post

and AT&T use 5G to explore
the future of news

AT&T brings 5G technology to The Post’s
newsroom, reporters out in the field.

About the
collaboration

The Washington Post and AT&T have teamed up to explore the future of news, bringing 5G technologies to the Washington Post’s newsroom. Together, they developed The Storytelling Lab, an award-winning news team that focuses on integrating 5G and other emerging technology to develop innovative storytelling.

The Post is also using AT&T’s Global Video Services to cover live events—including coverage of the 2020 presidential election, multiple space launches, the funeral of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and more.

The Washington Post headquarters will soon be supported by AT&T’s Multi-Access Edge Computing and Distributed Antenna System, further empowering innovative storytelling with LTE/5G networks.

Washington Post Reporting
WP Creative Group
Controlled burns
The complicated choreography of one of the best tools to manage large wildfires.
Read the article
Sonoma’s vaunted wineries embrace online sales, budget pricing to woo pandemic drinkers
For years, the industry relied on foot traffic from millions of tourists to keep their doors open. The coronavirus has forced them to find a new way.
Read the article
Fate of Oregon’s timber industry hangs in the balance
Struggling to adapt while the coronavirus and wildfires remain a threat, the industry says a path to a recovery is uncertain
Read the article
After showing its worth during pandemic, momentum builds for free or reduced-fare transit
Read the article
Newsrooms stay connected in the time of covid
Throughout the pandemic, our newsroom has leveraged advanced technology to collaborate in near real-time. Could these innovations remain part of its regular toolkit even after the crisis abates?
Read the article
Imagining the newsroom of tomorrow
How 5G could reshape the future of journalism.
Read the article
The potential of 5G-enabled reporting
An inside look at how The Washington Post is using next-generation wireless to help deliver new storytelling experiences.
Read the article
Rebuilding with a better connection
How wireless technology is helping small businesses thrive in the era of covid-19
Read the article
The future of journalism is live
How a legacy newspaper became a video broadcasting powerhouse
Read the article
News in 3-D
How a new narrative format called spatial storytelling is shifting the visual language of journalism.
Read the article
