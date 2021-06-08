Recognition
We make work that wins awards.
We’re happy when our clients are happy, of course. The added glow of industry recognition is icing on the cake.
We apply the Washington Post’s award-winning investigative lens and a deep understanding of our audience to create compelling multimedia stories—from concept to production to distribution.
The story always comes first; it’s what our audience expects. We focus on the story you want to tell, then couple our investigative chops and immersive storytelling with next-gen tech to tell it—in the very best way for that story.
// The Calling of an Engineer
Docu-style video series
The Calling of an Engineer
To illuminate the essential work engineers do to solve real human problems, we created an original video series profiling engineers in Berlin who are empowered to innovate on life-saving medical devices using NI technology. This series was filmed on location in Berlin and Denver, and produced remotely using small local crews.
Safeway
// Revolution in the Meat Aisle
Rich-Media Narrative
Revolution in the Meat Aisle
With more people spending time cooking at home in 2020, we wanted to inspire readers to think creatively about family meals. In the first of a multi-release campaign, we partnered with Safeway to produce an interactive article exploring the flavor and health benefits of plant-based foods.
Subaru Outback
// The Road to Creativity: Winter in Michigan
Docu-style video series
The Road to Creativity: Winter in Michigan
We take audiences on an adventure with two creative chefs on a mission to source local ingredients in the middle of a Midwest winter. The custom video is the first in our “Road to Creativity” series to showcase the adventure potential of the 2020 Subaru Outback where professional auto cinematography augments the narrative.
Subaru Outback
// The Road to Creativity: An Eco-Artist Heads Home
Docu-style video series
The Road to Creativity: An Eco-Artist Heads Home
An artist with a calling to inspire others to care for the environment takes us on the road as she collects and paints litter from beautiful natural surroundings. This is the second video in the “Road to Creativity” series showing how the Subaru Outback can help unleash creative potential, with auto cinematography to augment the narrative.
Government of Japan
// Innovating a More Inclusive Workforce
Illustrated Article
Innovating a More Inclusive Workforce
With a traditionally male-dominated work culture, women in Japan are working hard to overcome gender stereotypes. Using animated infographics and imagery, we spotlight women entrepreneurs using technology to lead the way for other women.
Optum
// Changing U.S. Health Care for Good
Perspective
Changing U.S. Health Care for Good
What are the costs of a fragmented health care system? In the first of a multi-release campaign, we look at potential solutions to fix America’s healthcare system and how Optum is collaborating with others to drive system-wide transformation.
MGM
// Hanami at Home
Augmented Reality
Hanami at Home
An immersive augmented reality experience showing cherry blossoms growing and blooming aims to get people excited about the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C. and MGM National Harbor’s related festivities.
Purina
// Chasing the Promise of Zero-Waste Living
Docu-style video series
Chasing the Promise of Zero-Waste Living
We follow a photographer and van lifer traveling with her two beloved dogs, on her quest to reduce her environmental footprint with the help of eco-conscious brands like Purina. This is the first video in the “Pet Connection” series and was shot following socially distanced filming protocols.
We come loaded with a formidable blend of capabilities. Masterful storytelling. High-tech executions. And the experience to know what to use, and when—all in the service of creating the kind of content that gets read, shared and acted upon. Our formula is simple: Find the brand’s story, then tell it with exactly the blend of words, images and immersive activity it requires. We’ve learned that’s what it takes to get a Washington Post reader emotionally and intellectually engaged.
At the Washington Post, getting the story right—and read—is deeply rooted in our DNA. It’s hard-wired into our organization, and driven forward by a world-class leadership that brings the latest and greatest technology to support best-in-class news and analysis. We marry these journalistic chops with a story-first mentality and an experimental focus to make your brand objectives come true.
With engaging storytelling, we find the sweet spot where Washington Post readers’ interests overlap with your brand goals.
