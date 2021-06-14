When Sylvia Earle first laid eyes on the Gulf of Mexico at age 12, she thought it must be endless. Her family had just moved to Florida, to a house on the beach—so this vast expanse of turquoise water became

her playground. She’d spend hours swimming in the shallows or tromping through salt marshes. Later, the Gulf would be the site of her first scuba dive. “I fell in love with the ocean, right there in Florida,” she said.

Earle would go on to become perhaps the world’s most renowned marine scientist and explorer. She led dozens of ocean expeditions, spending more than 7,000 hours—the equivalent of a whole year—underwater. She set diving world records and helped innovate new technologies that allow humans to continue to discover uncharted areas of the seas. She has also been instrumental in conservation research and advocacy. In the early 1990s, Earle served as the chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the first woman to hold the position. She has even convened with world leaders like former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama to discuss protection initiatives.